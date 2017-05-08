The Hypocrisy of the Right When They are Caught in a Lie

Recently, another poster -- and an Admin of one of the RWNJ Nations here on Newsvine -- posted an article, the majority of which was taken nearly verbatim from a blog entry on the Huffington Post. The blog entry was from several years ago, and was written by a teenager. It was very well-written, eloquent, and concise -- and the Admin of the Newsvine Nation who stole it made an excellent choice. When the Admin was called out by many others who post here on Newsvine on his plagiarism, he actually took pride in the fact that he took it from -- as he calls it -- a "liberal newspaper," and he taunted those who, he said, "disagreed with the liberal Huffington Post article" by calling them haters, anti-Semitic, and anti-Christian. He claimed that he deliberately withheld the source of the article in order to "...see the reaction before it was found out to actually be a liberal article". Moreover, he thinks that the "fair use" doctrine allows him to use the article if he is commenting upon it. The fact is that he was not commenting on the original article; he was using it as his own article!

What this plagiarizing, hypocritical liar doesn't realize is that the Huffington Post accepts articles by people from all walks of life; it does not ask if someone is liberal or conservative. In addition, the fair use doctrine allows someone to use excerpts of someone else's work for purposes of commenting, critiquing, or parodying the original -- NOT the entire piece.

Stealing the work of another, while trying to claim to be moral, is the height (or depth) of hypocrisy -- as well as immoral. Not to mention criminal.