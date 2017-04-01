The TRUTH About the "Transgender Bathroom Wars"

Apparently, some authors are so afraid of the truth that they feel the need to block certain Nations from commenting on their articles. This is the case with the article regarding the "transgender bathroom wars". A rational, credible, fact-based rebuttal was posted in a Nation, and the author of the article obviously does not want the facts to be posted.

However, that ignorant, bigoted author cannot stop the truth from being published in other articles, as well as in other Nations:

This week, Donald Trump’s bigoted, hate-filled horror show of a presidential administration took another step further into unrepentant evil by withdrawing protections that the Obama administration had passed for transgender students that allowed them to use whichever bathroom corresponds with their gender identity. This was framed as a “state’s rights” thing, because that allows Trump, Betsy DeVos, Jeff Sessions and every other monster who signed off on this to feel like they’re not personally promoting discrimination, they’re just changing the rules to make it easier for other people to be discriminatory. Anyway, a significant outcry against this policy erupted almost instantaneously, with many people noting that this will simply marginalize transgender kids even more than society does.

The Justice Department and I won’t be relying on any of the aforementioned counterarguments to these laws, because we have the Constitution. Even if the stock arguments listed in #1-7 were true, these laws would still constitute unconstitutional bigotry. It wasn’t about water fountains in the 1960s and it’s not about bathrooms now. When laws are drafted and passed for the purpose of hurting a group of people, those laws violate our liberty on the most fundamental level. North Carolina and the rest of the South needs to get its act together. Gay marriage is legal. Transgender people are humans entitled to equal rights under the law. It’s time to get over it and join 2016 with the rest of us.

"The anxiety isn't men in women's bathrooms, it's about masculinity in the wrong place," said Katherine Franke, director of Columbia Law School's Center for Gender and Sexuality Law. "It's portrayed as a threat to women, but on a much deeper level, it's about what it means to be a man and what it means to be a woman." Transgender people have entered the public consciousness. Janet Mock. Laverne Cox. Caitlyn Jenner. But the National Center for Transgender Equality estimates that transgender people make up less than 1% of the population. We understand transgender people exist, but we don't understand who transgender people are.

