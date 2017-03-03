Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity are Biologically Determined -- but Bigotry is a [Dumb] Choice!

All of the available peer-reviewed, unbiased science indicates that sexual orientation is inborn. However, there are so many deniers here on Newsvine and elsewhere. I know that you deniers will not believe any of this, because it did not come from YOUR "science book" -- a/k/a the Holy Bible -- or from your op-ed pieces published in biased websites (and certainly NOT based on any scientific research), but for some strange reason, I am compelled to set the record straight (no pun intended).

Although much research has examined the possible genetic, hormonal, developmental, social and cultural influences on sexual orientation, no findings have emerged that permit scientists to conclude that sexual orientation is determined by any particular factor or factors. Many think that nature and nurture both play complex roles; most people experience little or no sense of choice about their sexual orientation.

http://www.apa.org/topics/lgbt/orientation.aspx

Despite almost a century of psychoanalytic and psychological speculation, there is no substantive evidence to support the suggestion that the nature of parenting or early childhood experiences play any role in the formation of a person's fundamental heterosexual or homosexual orientation. It would appear that sexual orientation is biological in nature, determined by a complex interplay of genetic factors and the early uterine environment. Sexual orientation is therefore not a choice.

Royal College of Psychiatrists

Sexual orientation probably is not determined by any one factor but by a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental influences. In recent decades, biologically based theories have been favored by experts. Although there continues to be controversy and uncertainty as to the genesis of the variety of human sexual orientations, there is no scientific evidence that abnormal parenting, sexual abuse, or other adverse life events influence sexual orientation.

American Academy of Pediatrics

The evidence we have at present strongly supports the proposition that there are hereditary factors in male homosexuality — the observation that an identical twin of a male homosexual has approximately a 20% likelihood of also being gay points to this conclusion, since that is 10 times the population incidence. But the fact that the answer is not 100% also suggests that other factors besides DNA must be involved. That certainly doesn’t imply, however, that those other undefined factors are inherently alterable.

http://wthrockmorton.com/2008/09/21/dr-francis-collins-comments-on-homosexuality-and-genetics/

In case you STILL don't get the message, you can check out these articles:

There is also the age-old question: if you believe that homosexuality is a choice, tell us when you chose YOUR sexual orientation. You see, if you didn't choose to be heterosexual, why would you think that homosexuals made a choice? And if you DID choose to be heterosexual, that makes you bisexual.

You who deny the truth might also consider the fact that homosexuality is found throughout the animal kingdom; it has been documented in at least 1500 animal species (besides humans). Yet bigotry and homophobia are only found in ONE species. I'll let you figure out which one that is, if you can.

And then there are those people who contend that same-sex couples make bad parents, or that children are better off having a mother and a father. Science doesn't support you there, either -- but I'm sure that means just as much to you as the science that supports sexual orientation being inborn. Still, I must make sure that the facts are presented, so...

Although it is sometimes asserted in policy debates that heterosexual couples are inherently better parents than same-sex couples, or that the children of lesbian or gay parents fare worse than children raised by heterosexual parents, those assertions find no support in the scientific research literature. When comparing the outcomes of different forms of parenting, it is critically important to make appropriate comparisons. For example, differences resulting from the number of parents in a household cannot be attributed to the parents’ gender or sexual orientation. Research in households with heterosexual parents generally indicates that – all else being equal – children do better with two parenting figures rather than just one. The specific research studies typically cited in this regard do not address parents’ sexual orientation, however, and therefore do not permit any conclusions to be drawn about the consequences of having heterosexual versus non-heterosexual parents, or two parents who are of the same versus different genders. Indeed, the scientific research that has directly compared outcomes for children with gay and lesbian parents with outcomes for children with heterosexual parents has been remarkably consistent in showing that lesbian and gay parents are every bit as fit and capable as heterosexual parents, and their children are as psychologically healthy and well-adjusted as children reared by heterosexual parents.

American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association, National Association of Social Workers, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2006

Beliefs that gay and lesbian adults are not fit parents, or that the psychosocial development of the children of gay and lesbian parents is compromised, have no basis in science. Our position is based on a review representing approximately 50 empirical studies and at least another 50 articles and book chapters and does not rest on the results of any one study.[9] A review of the psychological research into the well-being of children raised by same-sex and opposite-sex parents continues to indicate that there are no reliable differences in their mental health or social adjustment and that lesbian mothers and gay fathers are not less fit as parents than are their heterosexual counterparts. The opposition to marriage of same-sex couples, on the grounds that it fails to consider the needs or rights of children, does not consider the most relevant body of psychological research into this topic or draws inaccurate conclusions from it. Further, opposition to marriage of same-sex couples often incorrectly pre-supposes that, by preventing marriage of same-sex couples, no children will be born or raised within families where parents are of the same sex. Such an argument ignores the reality that children are, and will continue to be, born to and raised by parents who are married, those who are unmarried, those who are cohabitating, and those who are single – most of whom will be heterosexual, some of whom will be gay, and some of whom will be lesbian. Further, the literature (including the literature on which opponents to marriage of same-sex couples appear to rely) indicates that parents’ financial, psychological and physical well-being is enhanced by marriage and that children benefit from being raised by two parents within a legally-recognized union. As the CPA stated in 2003, the stressors encountered by gay and lesbian parents and their children are more likely the result of the way in which society treats them than because of any deficiencies in fitness to parent. The CPA recognizes and appreciates that persons and institutions are entitled to their opinions and positions on this issue. However, CPA is concerned that some are mis-interpreting the findings of psychological research to support their positions, when their positions are more accurately based on other systems of belief or values.[2]

Canadian Psychological Association, 2004 & 2006

As far as transgenderism is concerned, that, too, appears to be a biological issue:

a growing body of research is pointing to biological origins. The 2008 discovery by Australian researchers of a genetic variation in transgender women—their receptor gene for the sex hormone testosterone was longer, making it less efficient at communicating signals—set off speculation that insufficient uptake of male hormones in utero contributed to a "more feminised brain." And the brains of trans people do look different. Recent Spanish imaging studies have shown that the white matter of untreated trans men look much like those of biological males, and that the patterns of trans women's white matter fell about halfway between those of biological male and female control groups.

http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/news/the-science-of-transgender-20140730

Studies suggest that gender dysphoria may have biological causes associated with the development of gender identity before birth. Research suggests that development that determines biological sex happens in the mother’s womb. Anatomical sex is determined by chromosomes that contain the genes and DNA. Hormones that trigger the development of sex and gender in the womb may not function adequately. For example, anatomical sex from the genitals may be male, while the gender identity that comes from the brain could be female.

http://www.news-medical.net/health/Causes-of-Gender-Dysphoria.aspx

Gender dysphoria* was determined by twin studies to be highly heritable (The Heritability of Gender Identity Disorder in a Child and Adolescent Twin Sample) so there is a genetic component, but that's not the same as saying it's a "mutation". There probably isn't a transgender "gene", much less a mutation of some other gene. It's almost certainly much more complicated than that: a particular arrangement of genes that otherwise lead to cis gender identity, combined with the womb environment (which is itself driven in part by the mother's upbringing and in part by her own genes in parts that are unrelated to gender identity), and probably epigentic factors and a lot of other things. There is strong evidence that most transgender people are born with a predisposition to being transgender that was formed prenatally. Generally gender identity seems to be fully formed before age 6 and then becomes very difficult to change or influence later. There are thought to be 3 major factors in development, Chemical/Hormonal, Genetic and Environmental. We know from brain studies that men and women have small yet specific and identifiable structures in the brain that are different in size and proportion. When the brains of transgender persons are analyzed they almost always consistently match the bain structure of their adopted gender not their birth sex. Male to female transsexuals have female brain structures. These changes are thought to be caused due to hormonal or chemical imbalances that cause the wrong hormones to be expressed prenatally. The sample sizes are small in these studies due to the low number of transgender persons brains for medical study after death, but research is ongoing. There is a consistent trend even with the small and growing sample size.

https://www.quora.com/What-causes-a-person-to-be-transgender

Male and female brains are, on average, slightly different in structure, although there is tremendous individual variability. Several studies have looked for signs that transgender people have brains more similar to their experienced gender. Spanish investigators—led by psychobiologist Antonio Guillamon of the National Distance Education University in Madrid and neuropsychologist Carme Junqué Plaja of the University of Barcelona—used MRI to examine the brains of 24 female-to-males and 18 male-to-females—both before and after treatment with cross-sex hormones. Their results, published in 2013, showed that even before treatment the brain structures of the trans people were more similar in some respects to the brains of their experienced gender than those of their natal gender. For example, the female-to-male subjects had relatively thin subcortical areas (these areas tend to be thinner in men than in women). Male-to-female subjects tended to have thinner cortical regions in the right hemisphere, which is characteristic of a female brain. (Such differences became more pronounced after treatment.)

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/is-there-something-unique-about-the-transgender-brain/

The transgender identity has long been associated with poor mental health, particularly the diagnoses of “gender identity disorder” and “gender dysphoria.” However, the World Health Organization is actively working towards declassifying transgender identity as a mental disorder, a change partially prompted by a recent study uncoupling the mental and physical health problems experienced by transgender people from their gender identity. Rather, those who had suffered ailments could vastly attribute their afflictions to societal stigma, discrimination, and violence. First and foremost, is gender identity genetic? It seems the answer is yes – though, as with most traits involving identity, there is some environmental influence. One classic way for scientists to test whether a trait (which can be any characteristic from red hair to cancer susceptibility to love of horror movies) is influenced by genetics is twin studies. Identical twins have the exact same genetic background, and are usually raised in the same environment. Fraternal (nonidentical) twins, however, share only half their genes, but tend to also be raised in the same environment. Thus, if identical twins tend to share a trait more than fraternal twins, that trait is probably influenced by genetics. Several studies have shown that identical twins are more often both transgender than fraternal twins, indicating that there is indeed a genetic influence for this identity. So, what genes might be responsible? In 1995 and 2000, two independent teams of researchers decided to examine a region of the brain called the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BSTc) in trans- and cisgender men and women (Figure 2). The BSTc functions in anxiety, but is, on average, twice as large and twice as densely populated with cells in men compared to women. This sexual dimorphism is pretty robust, and though scientists don’t know why it exists, it appears to be a good marker of a “male” vs. “female” brain. Thus, these two studies sought to examine the brains of transgender individuals to figure out if their brains better resembled their assigned or chosen sex. Interestingly, both teams discovered that male-to-female transgender women had a BSTc more closely resembling that of cisgender women than men in both size and cell density, and that female-to-male transgender men had BSTcs resembling cisgender men. These differences remained even after the scientists took into account the fact that many transgender men and women in their study were taking estrogen and testosterone during their transition by including cisgender men and women who were also on hormones not corresponding to their assigned biological sex (for a variety of medical reasons). These findings have since been confirmed and corroborated in other studies and other regions of the brain, including a region of the brain called the sexually dimorphic nucleus (Figure 2) that is believed to affect sexual behavior in animals.

http://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2016/gender-lines-science-transgender-identity/

It would be nice if those of you who want absolutes regarding the origins of sexual orientation and gender identity could tell us why it matters.

I have published these links in so many of my posts refuting the uninformed who maintain that homosexuality is a choice, so I'm sure that any of you who have read those threads have seen this before. I hope that those of you who insist that sexual orientation is a choice (you know who you are) can at least get a little educated from this, but I'm not holding my breath.