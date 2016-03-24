A law has now passed in North Carolina which prevents cities and counties from passing anti-discrimination laws, which is a blow to the LGBT movement. The Republican-controlled legislature decided to move on this after the city of Charlotte approved a broad anti-discrimination measure last month. Many found it particularly offensive because it contains language allowing transgender people to use restrooms that conform to their gender identity.
North Carolina Limits Local Governments After Transgender Bathroom Rule - NBC News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Mar 24, 2016 9:26 AM
